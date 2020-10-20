JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $785.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $765.00 to $785.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $719.05.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $736.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $710.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $617.03. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $778.83. The stock has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a PE ratio of 77.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total value of $723,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total transaction of $589,970.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,950.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,080 shares of company stock worth $19,297,510 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 76.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 220.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

