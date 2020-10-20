JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust (LON:MATE) Shares Gap Down to $84.50

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC (LON:MATE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.50, but opened at $82.00. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust shares last traded at $82.00, with a volume of 26,442 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 84.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 84.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

