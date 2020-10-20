Judges Scientific PLC (LON:JDG) Insider Sells £103,500 in Stock

Judges Scientific PLC (LON:JDG) insider Alexander Hambro sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,175 ($67.61), for a total transaction of £103,500 ($135,223.41).

JDG opened at GBX 5,175 ($67.61) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $312.07 million and a P/E ratio of 35.21. Judges Scientific PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2,995 ($39.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,060 ($79.17). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,081.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,964.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.49, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a GBX 16.50 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. Judges Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JDG. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Judges Scientific from GBX 5,380 ($70.29) to GBX 5,745 ($75.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences Group and Vacuum Group. It offers equipment for engineering education and research used at universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems, primarily for the food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

