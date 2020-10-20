Jupiter European Opportunities Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 3.50 (LON:JEO)

Jupiter European Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:JEO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON JEO opened at GBX 712.66 ($9.31) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $751.37 million and a P/E ratio of 712.68. Jupiter European Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 510 ($6.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 945.50 ($12.35). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 682.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 702.58.

In other news, insider Lord Lamont of Lerwick acquired 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 689 ($9.00) per share, with a total value of £9,542.65 ($12,467.53).

Jupiter European Opportunities Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company, which is engaged in portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is to invest in securities of European companies and in geographical sectors or areas which offer good prospects for capital growth. To achieve this objective, the Investment Advisor adopts a stock picking approach to identify long-term growth prospects.

