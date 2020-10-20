Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KAI. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $120,756.16. Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,112.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $664,090 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

NYSE KAI opened at $117.40 on Tuesday. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $127.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.66.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. Kadant had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

