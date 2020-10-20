Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Position Increased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,817 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 80,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3,575.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 16,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,377 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 293.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,023,000.

Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

