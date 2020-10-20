Keep Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $459,354.00 (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00004467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Keep Network has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $7.39 million and approximately $459,354.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00243213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00087436 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00033819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.19 or 0.01323612 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00149078 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,927,481 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

Keep Network Token Trading

