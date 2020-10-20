KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) (LON:KEFI) Shares Gap Down to $2.43

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) (LON:KEFI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.43, but opened at $2.32. KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 20,549,120 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

In other news, insider Harry Anagnastoras-Adams bought 1,580,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £31,600 ($41,285.60).

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project in Ethiopia with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces.

