Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

WKCMF has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at $111.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.86 and its 200 day moving average is $79.02. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $111.20.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

