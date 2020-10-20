Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Hold” Rating for SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF)

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of SpareBank 1 SMN stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. SpareBank 1 SMN has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $11.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.39.

Get SpareBank 1 SMN alerts:

About SpareBank 1 SMN

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial and banking products and services to personal and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company provides advisory services; and a range of products in the fields of financing, savings and investment, insurance, and payment services.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 SMN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 SMN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.