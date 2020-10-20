KeyCorp (KEY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect KeyCorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY stock opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on KEY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BofA Securities lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.