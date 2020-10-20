Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $163.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.88.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $150.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.77. Kimberly Clark has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.7% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 65,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,601,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.2% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 32.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 18.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

