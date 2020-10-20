Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $510,917.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0329 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $127,147.62 and approximately $510,917.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kingdom Game 4.0 Token Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,861,200 tokens. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org

Kingdom Game 4.0 Token Trading

Kingdom Game 4.0 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars.

