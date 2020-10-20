KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.88.

Get KLA alerts:

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $206.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.79. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. KLA has a 52 week low of $110.19 and a 52 week high of $223.54.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KLA will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.42, for a total transaction of $286,626.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $60,118.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $204,563.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at $907,580.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,994 shares of company stock worth $12,026,924 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.