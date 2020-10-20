KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $206.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.79. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $223.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 63.04%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,115 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $7,401,539.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,129 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $204,563.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at $907,580.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,994 shares of company stock worth $12,026,924. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in KLA by 379.3% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 41,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 33,158 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 15.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth $223,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth $4,616,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 5.2% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

