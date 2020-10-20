Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Receives $37.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sidoti upgraded Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison bought 1,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.56 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 520,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,035. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $31.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

