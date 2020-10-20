Krios Tops 1-Day Volume of $325.00 (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 20th. In the last week, Krios has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Krios has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $325.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios token can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Krios

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 tokens. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

