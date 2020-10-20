Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.17.

LAMR stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.30. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.30 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 219.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 114.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 58.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

