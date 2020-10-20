Landstar System (LSTR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect Landstar System to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Landstar System has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.11-1.17 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $823.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.58 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, analysts expect Landstar System to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $126.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.33. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $139.99.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.69.

In other news, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $377,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,971.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,760.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

