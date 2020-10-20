Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

LSTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. 140166 lowered Landstar System from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Landstar System currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.69.

LSTR stock opened at $126.91 on Friday. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $823.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $377,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,971.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,760.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 245,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,827,000 after buying an additional 10,484 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

