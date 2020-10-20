Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a sell rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.45.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $104.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 4.54. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $61.00.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $110.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 112.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,850,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 2,145,652 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 61.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 105,591 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 9.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 148,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 541,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 33,711 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

