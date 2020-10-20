Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LVS. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Union Gaming Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 259.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,125,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $506,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030,972 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,771 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,829,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $132,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,116 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 495.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,116,110 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $77,056,000 after acquiring an additional 928,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,474,444 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $112,687,000 after acquiring an additional 759,071 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

