Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $12.79 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,109 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 3.6% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $12,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $124.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.38. The firm has a market cap of $224.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.37, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

