Lathrop Investment Management Corp Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.9% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $131,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wolfe Research cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

