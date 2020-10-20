Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Shares Gap Down to $120.00

Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $120.00, but opened at $114.20. Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at $120.00, with a volume of 465,147 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 134.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 131.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

About Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

