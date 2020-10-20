LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised LEG & GEN GRP P/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LEG & GEN GRP P/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

LEG & GEN GRP P/S stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

