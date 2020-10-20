Legacy Bridge LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,944 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $142.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.62. The stock has a market cap of $405.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.