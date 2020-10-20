Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.05-$9.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of prior $7.90-$8.70.Lennox International also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.05-9.65 EPS.

LII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $236.58.

Shares of LII opened at $278.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.36. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $163.40 and a 1 year high of $297.00.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.33 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 634 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.66, for a total transaction of $167,160.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,502 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $1,212,883.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,892,665.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,789 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,441 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

