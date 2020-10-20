Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 389,600 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the September 15th total of 331,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

LBRDA stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.38. 1,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,282. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.54. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 12 month low of $80.14 and a 12 month high of $151.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 1,158.25% and a return on equity of 1.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 8.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 11.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $193.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TD Securities cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.80.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

