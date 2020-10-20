Lightstreams (PHT) Trading Down 3.6% This Week

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Lightstreams has a market cap of $1.68 million and $3,762.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for about $0.0365 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00036852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008422 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.40 or 0.04609474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00030221 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,928,016 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io

Lightstreams Coin Trading

Lightstreams can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.