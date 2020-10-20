Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Gap Up to $3.41

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.41, but opened at $3.77. Liquidia Technologies shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 20,943 shares changing hands.

LQDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $128.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liquidia Technologies, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 153.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 82.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 56.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 28.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel products which utilize PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. Its lead product candidate is LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.