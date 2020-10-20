Lition (LIT) Price Hits $0.13

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Lition token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001096 BTC on exchanges including Dcoin, Hotbit, Bibox and ProBit Exchange. Lition has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and $165,190.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lition has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,838.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.59 or 0.03113478 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $244.31 or 0.02063739 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00397894 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.69 or 0.01019482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010278 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00524391 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00043432 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bibox, ProBit Exchange and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

