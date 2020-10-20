Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,351 shares during the quarter. Lowe's Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,983,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $403,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,900 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 967.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $162,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,842 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 4,527.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,685,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,996 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $262,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,911 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Lowe's Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Nomura increased their target price on Lowe's Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe's Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Lowe's Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $174.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe's Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

