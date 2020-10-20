Luke Jensen Acquires 1,969 Shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Stock

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,070 ($66.24) per share, for a total transaction of £99,828.30 ($130,426.31).

Shares of ASC traded up GBX 28.50 ($0.37) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,955.50 ($64.74). 438,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,946. ASOS Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,025.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,599.46.

ASC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price target on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,825 ($63.04) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,842.29 ($63.26).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

