LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.00.

OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $101.30 on Friday. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $255.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.48.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

