MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

MMYT has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

MMYT opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.18.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 41.84% and a negative net margin of 116.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 35,688 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,793,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares during the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

