ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.06-1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.05. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.06-1.14 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.36.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $72.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day moving average is $70.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.98. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

