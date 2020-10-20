ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.06-1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.07. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.06-1.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist raised ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.36.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $72.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.30. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.98. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

