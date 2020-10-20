Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 83,340 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.21.

Shares of MPC opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average is $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.13. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

