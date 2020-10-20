Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MARINE PRODUCTS is the third-largest distributor of sterndrive powerboats in the U.S. The company designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats and Robalo outboard offshore fishing boats, and continues to diversify its product line through product innovation and strategic acquisition. With premium brands and a solid capital structure, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. “

Get Marine Products alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Marine Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Marine Products from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

MPX stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. Marine Products has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.23 million, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Marine Products had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 million. Analysts expect that Marine Products will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Marine Products by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 785,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marine Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marine Products by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marine Products during the first quarter valued at about $884,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marine Products by 24.4% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marine Products (MPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.