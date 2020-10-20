MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $505.00 to $483.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $446.88.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $539.26 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $561.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 78.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $480.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $482.73.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total transaction of $12,190,500.00. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.91, for a total transaction of $1,827,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,531,284.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $29,924,704. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 62.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in MarketAxess by 51.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 22.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

