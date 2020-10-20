MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $505.00 to $483.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $446.88.
Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $539.26 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $561.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 78.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $480.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $482.73.
In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total transaction of $12,190,500.00. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.91, for a total transaction of $1,827,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,531,284.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $29,924,704. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 62.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in MarketAxess by 51.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 22.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.
Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.