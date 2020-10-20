Marston's PLC (MARS.L) (LON:MARS) Shares Gap Up to $41.76

Marston's PLC (MARS.L) (LON:MARS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.76, but opened at $43.50. Marston's PLC (MARS.L) shares last traded at $44.32, with a volume of 2,523,695 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MARS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Marston's PLC (MARS.L) in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marston's PLC (MARS.L) in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marston's PLC (MARS.L) in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston's PLC (MARS.L) in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston's PLC (MARS.L) in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 65.33 ($0.85).

The stock has a market capitalization of $272.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 45.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 47.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Destination and Premium, Taverns, and Brewing. It provides premium cask, kegs, and bottled and canned beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

