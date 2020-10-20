Masari Trading Down 9.2% Over Last Week (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, Masari has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. Masari has a total market cap of $170,914.91 and $182.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dero (DERO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,294,363 coins. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Masari can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

