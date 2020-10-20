McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,578 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald's during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in McDonald's by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald's during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BofA Securities upped their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald's from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald's from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.43.

Shares of MCD opened at $226.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.04. The company has a market capitalization of $168.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.