McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,711 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in McDonald's by 4.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in McDonald's by 32.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 743,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in McDonald's by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after acquiring an additional 169,921 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in McDonald's by 28.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,537 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in McDonald's by 44.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $227.71. 30,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,055,350. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.20 and a 200 day moving average of $197.04. McDonald's Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $168.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald's from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

