McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Boosted by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,220 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. McDonald's makes up about 1.7% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.4% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in McDonald's by 1.6% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,927 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.6% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist raised their price objective on McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald's from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.50. 42,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,055,350. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.04. The company has a market cap of $168.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. McDonald's’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

