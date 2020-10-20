McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) Given New $220.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MCD. BTIG Research lifted their price target on McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald's from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BofA Securities lifted their price target on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $226.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.04. The firm has a market cap of $168.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald's will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald's by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,374,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $67,951,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,455 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

