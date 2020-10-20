MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 7,686 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

Shares of GILD opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.12. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.21 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a PE ratio of -252.36, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

