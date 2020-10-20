MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Boosts Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for about 1.2% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,799,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,675,000 after purchasing an additional 188,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,554,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,280,000 after purchasing an additional 86,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,326,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,464,000 after purchasing an additional 202,287 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,713,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,767,000 after purchasing an additional 24,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,015,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,798,000 after purchasing an additional 53,750 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSA opened at $231.19 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $245.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.88 and a 200 day moving average of $201.93. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.42 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total value of $201,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,603.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $214.85 per share, for a total transaction of $408,215.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.30.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

