MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 14,922 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 144.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,922 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,375 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in DaVita by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,096,000 after purchasing an additional 169,473 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 268,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,421,000 after purchasing an additional 134,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DaVita by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,567,000 after purchasing an additional 114,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John M. Nehra acquired 3,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.60 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $253,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leanne M. Zumwalt sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $332,049.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,982,347. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $89.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.99 and a twelve month high of $92.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.15.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.65. DaVita had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.83.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

